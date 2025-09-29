White Sox part ways with coaches Ethan Katz, Marcus Thames, Jason Bourgeois, Drew Butera

After their third consecutive 100-loss season, the White Sox will make significant changes to their coaching staff, announcing Monday they are parting ways with pitching coach Ethan Katz, hitting coach Marcus Thames, first base coach Jason Bourgeois, and catching coach Drew Butera.

The White Sox have begun searches for their replacements for 2026, while offensive coordinator Grady Sizemore will be reassigned to a new role for 2026.

Katz has been the White Sox pitching coach since 2021, and Thames, Bourgeois, and Butera have been in their roles for two seasons.

"While we greatly appreciate all that Ethan, Marcus, Jason and Drew have done for this organization, Will and I have agreed on the very difficult decision to make several changes to our coaching staff in 2026," general manager Chris Getz said in a statement. "Our respect for these coaches as people and as professionals made these decisions difficult, and we thank them for their many contributions. Our commitment remains to provide the best possible vision, ideas and resources to our players to support their continuing growth and development."

While the White Sox went 60-102 in their first season under manager Will Venable, the White Sox made notable strides, with a 19-game improvement over 2024, when they set the modern record for single-season losses with a 41-121 record.

"Decisions about the coaching staff are incredibly difficult because these are friends and teammates who have been through all the moments and trials alongside you," Venable said in a statement. "I cannot thank each of them enough for the hard work and professionalism they brought to the ballpark daily. Ultimately, we have short-term and long-term goals and objectives for this organization and this team. Our responsibility is to put our players in the best position to grow and succeed, and that means always considering how our staff can best support the growth and success of our players. These choices are never easy, but they come from a deep commitment to giving our players the very best chance to reach our potential together."