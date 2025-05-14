Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with giving THC candy to kids at Wheeling, Illinois, park

Elyssa Kaufman
A woman was charged after police said she gave four children, she did not know, THC-infused chocolate at a park in Wheeling on Sunday.

Dagmara Rouse, 48, has been charged with 12 misdemeanors, including delivery of cannabis to a minor and endangering the life or health of a child. 

Wheeling police said officers were called to Pleasant Run Park after four kids, ages 2 to 9, became tired and lethargic after eating the candy Rouse gave them. 

The kids were taken to a local hospital, where at least one of the kids tested positive for THC. Police believe they were given Mojo THC milk chocolate that was found at the park. 

Police said the woman charged did not know the kids. 

