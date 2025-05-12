Woman sought for giving candy with THC to random kids in Wheeling, Illinois

Wheeling police search for woman who gave candy with THC to random children

Police in north suburban Wheeling are looking for a woman who allegedly gave random children candy that had THC in it.

It happened at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were called to the park after four kids became tired and sluggish after eating the candy.

They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the kids tested positive for THC.

Police believe they were given a product called Mojo THC milk chocolate.

The woman was described as having a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder and was wearing a blue and white leather jacket at the time.