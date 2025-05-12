Woman sought for giving candy with THC to random kids in Wheeling, Illinois
Police in north suburban Wheeling are looking for a woman who allegedly gave random children candy that had THC in it.
It happened at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police were called to the park after four kids became tired and sluggish after eating the candy.
They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the kids tested positive for THC.
Police believe they were given a product called Mojo THC milk chocolate.
The woman was described as having a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder and was wearing a blue and white leather jacket at the time.