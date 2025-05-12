Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman sought for giving candy with THC to random kids in Wheeling, Illinois

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Wheeling police search for woman who gave candy with THC to random children
Wheeling police search for woman who gave candy with THC to random children 00:36

Police in north suburban Wheeling are looking for a woman who allegedly gave random children candy that had THC in it.

It happened at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were called to the park after four kids became tired and sluggish after eating the candy.

They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the kids tested positive for THC.

Police believe they were given a product called Mojo THC milk chocolate.

The woman was described as having a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder and was wearing a blue and white leather jacket at the time.

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.