Wet snow develops Saturday for Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

More snow expected for Chicago area
More snow expected for Chicago area 02:06
A weather alert remains in effect for Saturday due to wet snow at times and a wintry mix to the south, especially later in the afternoon into the evening.

Snow showers on Sunday will favor the lakefront, especially in northwest Indiana.

The workweek will start brutally cold, with temperatures in the single digits. The coldest morning will be Tuesday, at 7 degrees, but with feels like temperatures of -25 degrees. 

Forecast at a glance 

TODAY: Wet snow develops with a wintry mix south. High of 34.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low of 25.

SUNDAY: Snow showers continue with chilly wind. High of 25.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

