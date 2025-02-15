Wet snow develops Saturday for Chicago area
A weather alert remains in effect for Saturday due to wet snow at times and a wintry mix to the south, especially later in the afternoon into the evening.
Snow showers on Sunday will favor the lakefront, especially in northwest Indiana.
The workweek will start brutally cold, with temperatures in the single digits. The coldest morning will be Tuesday, at 7 degrees, but with feels like temperatures of -25 degrees.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: Wet snow develops with a wintry mix south. High of 34.
TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low of 25.
SUNDAY: Snow showers continue with chilly wind. High of 25.