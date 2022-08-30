Western Michigan University student from Lisle struck, killed in hit-and-run in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS) -- A Western Michigan University student from west suburban Lisle was struck and killed in a suspected drunken driving crash in Kalamazoo, Michigan over the weekend.

Kalamazoo police officers were called to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo at 2:30 a.m. local time Saturday. They found a pedestrian was hit by a car in the roadway and the driver fled.

The victim – Kaylee Gansberg, 21 – died hours later.

A short time after the crash, Kalamazoo officers contacted the suspected driver at a home in the city. The 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident was determined to be drunk at the time of the crash, and was arrested on related charges and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The Chi Omega sorority at Western Michigan University mourned Gansberg's death Sunday. They called her "the kindest, most outgoing and artistic person" and "everyone's friend."

We are deeply saddened to share the loss of a beautiful soul , Kaylee Gansberg. If you were lucky enough to know Kaylee... Posted by Chi Omega - Western Michigan University on Sunday, August 28, 2022

WWMT-TV, CBS 3 in Kalamazoo contacted the university, which said counseling services would be available for students.

"We are saddened by this terrible loss of a young life cut short and extend our condolences to Kaylee's family and other loved ones," the university said in a statement. "Our focus is on providing support. We have therapists available to aid students, faculty and staff in processing grief and crisis."