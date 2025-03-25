At least 3 break-ins reported within five minutes on Chicago's West Side

At least 3 break-ins reported within five minutes on Chicago's West Side

At least 3 break-ins reported within five minutes on Chicago's West Side

At least three businesses were broken into within five minutes in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said the break-ins were reported near Chicago and Ashland avenues around 3 a.m. Burglars targeted two restaurants where officers found broken glass and open cash registers.

The break-ins were reported at the following locations:

600 North Ashland Avenue at 3:03: a.m.

1500 West Chicago Avenue at 3:06 a.m. and 3:08 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.