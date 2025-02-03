Burglars target restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side not far from site of recent spree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police were searching Monday for the person who broke into a restaurant in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police said around 4 a.m., the burglars smashed the front glass door of Sweet Café, at 6348 W. Higgins Ave. near Nagle Avenue.

The burglars ran off with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Police said five men were involved in the burglary, and they fled in a silver sedan.

Police did not have anyone in custody late Monday.

A string of businesses nearby were hit last month.

At 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, burglars targeted Lazic Deli, at 7035 W. Higgins Ave. near Nordica Avenue, about seven city blocks to the west of Sweet Café. Police found the front door of the deli had been damaged.

In that case, five men were also involved, and they fled in a silver sedan, police said.

Between 1:40 a.m. around 1:55 a.m. that same morning, the group broke into Roberto's Jewelers, 7005 W. Higgins Ave., Trio's Pizza, 7009 W. Higgins Ave., and Elite Total Rehab, across the street at 7008 W. Higgins Ave.

Several businesses in a strip mall on Harlem Avenue north of Touhy Avenue in Edison Park were also targeted Jan. 23, and police believe those burglaries are connected to the ones in Norwood Park.