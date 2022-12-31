Suspects shoot man during retail robbery in West Ridge: Police

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a robbery at a retail store on the city's Far North Side.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue around 5:31 a.m. Saturday.

Police say four suspects entered the retail business and approached the cash register.

One of the four suspects shot in the direction of the victim, a 27-year-old man, at which time they took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the right leg and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody.