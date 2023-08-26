Watch CBS News
Local News

West Garfield Park shooting: 8-year-old boy, woman grazed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of West Adams, and found a 42-year-old woman who had suffered a graze wound to the ankle, and an 8-year-old boy who had suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 4 detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.