West Garfield Park shooting: 8-year-old boy, woman grazed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of West Adams, and found a 42-year-old woman who had suffered a graze wound to the ankle, and an 8-year-old boy who had suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 4 detectives were investigating.