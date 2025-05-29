Chicago man charged with shooting another in West Englewood neighborhood

A man was charged with shooting another man in West Englewood earlier this week.

Roy Armond, 50, was arrested on Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue. He was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

According to Chicago police, the victim, also a 50-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. on the same block. He self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Armond was later identified as the gunman and was arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Armond is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.