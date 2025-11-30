Saturday was snowiest November day on record in Chicago: 8.4 inches at O'Hare

A total of 8.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday alone, setting a new record for the snowiest November day in Chicago.

The 8.4-inch total broke the daily snowfall record for Nov. 29 of a mere 3 inches set in 1942.

The snowfall total also set a record for any November day in Chicago. The old record was 8 inches even on Nov. 6, 1951.

The 8.4-inch snow total from this one snowstorm is the second highest single-day total at all at O'Hare since Jan. 1, 2015.

As to the total from this snowstorm, it was still climbing Sunday morning. As of 6 a.m., a total of 8.5 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare.

The next update is at noon.