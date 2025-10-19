4 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least four people have been killed and 14 more have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 68.

The first shooting of the weekend happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Central Park Avenue. Police said a 42-year-old man was in the street when a car pulled up and someone inside shot him in the right leg.

The victim was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

Around 7:05 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, officers found a male and a female of unknown age inside a vehicle in the 300 block of West 31st Street.

Both victims had been shot in the head, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue, a 52-year-old woman was at a gathering in a back yard, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

While police were on the scene, they learned that a 42-year-old woman had been shot about two blocks away in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Around 8:05 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, an 18-year-old man was inside a business, when he was shot in the left leg.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Around 8:25 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Avenue G, a 19-year-old woman was outside when an SUV pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle shot her.

The victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right flank.

Around the same time, in the 10800 block of South Avenue M – about half a mile away – a 68-year-old man was outside when someone shot him in the right leg.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Around 10:35 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Leavitt, a 53-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute, when another man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times from inside a home.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The gunman was taken into custody at the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Shields, a 40-year-old woman was getting off a private bus

At 10:39 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, a 24-year-old woman was inside a home when a man pulled out a gun and shot her. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 1:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 84th Street, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 3:06 p.m. in the 700 block of South California Avenue, a 52-year-old man was walking near the sidewalk when someone shot him multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 9:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 37-year-old man was outside when someone in a red sedan drove past and shot him in the right ankle. The victim took himself to Humboldt Park Health, where he was listed in good condition.

At 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North McVicker, a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition.

Shootings from Sunday