2 Dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and eight others are wounded following weekend shootings in the city as of Saturday. Three of the victims are under the age of 18.

The first shooting of the weekend happened on the 4300 block of West Adams in West Garfield Park.

Police said around 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old girl was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. A person of interest was taken to the area for questioning.

A 17-year-old boy was shot while on the sidewalk in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

The teen was near the sidewalk on the 6900 block of South Ada, around 7:24 p.m., when he was struck to the chest and armpit area. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One man is dead and another is wounded after both were shot following a traffic crash in Douglas Park Friday night.

Police said around 11:28 p.m., the victims, both 40, were involved in a crash with another vehicle in traffic in the 1200 block of South California. A male offender then exited the rear seat of the vehicle and fired shots.

One of the victims was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the CFD with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The other 40-year-old victim was transported to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the side of the body. The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short time later.

Two men were shot while walking through a parking lot in the Douglas area around 11:39 p.m. Friday.

The men, 20 and 25, were walking through a parking lot in the 2900 block of South Fort Dearborn when they heard shots and felt pain. The 20-year-old victim was transported to Mercy Hospital by the CFD in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. The 25-year-old victim was transported by the CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 30-year-old man is shot on the sidewalk in the Pilsen neighborhood Friday night.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk around 11:40 p.m., in the 1200 block of South Racine, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Stroger by the CFD in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:08 Saturday, A 22-year-old woman was involved in a traffic crash with a black sedan on the 4400 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired. The victim was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

· At 1:21 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and buttocks.

· At 2:05 a.m. Saturday, A 33-year-old man was standing in a park on the 5400 block of West Ferdinand when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital by the CFD in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm. There is an offender in custody.

· At 2:18 a.m. Saturday, A 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk 4100 block of West Fifth Avenue when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

· At 6 a.m., Saturday, in the 4000 block of West Arthington, A 42-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right side of his ribs and one gunshot wound to his right thigh in serious condition.

This is a developing story.