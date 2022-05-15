Unaccompanied minors no longer allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. following chaos that left one teen dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a chaotic night in Chicago's Loop that left a teenager dead, a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the change Sunday afternoon.

"We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said in a release.

During the chaos, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Millennium Park. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown. Hours later, two men, between the ages of 18 and 20, were shot around 11:41 p.m. while walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group.

Police said following the chaos, 26 teens and four adults were arrested, and there were six curfew citations.

According to the mayor's office the new policy will be "strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly."

Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to be accompanied by a responsible adult to enter the park after 6 p.m.

The ACLU of Illinois released the following statement in response to the change of policy:

"The Mayor's announcement suggests that our City's showcase park should not be available for all residents of Chicago. Curfews and bans create group culpability for all young people – whether they are there to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown or something else. The vague description – relying on an undefined 'responsible adult' – allowing young people to be present in the park and the promise of strict enforcement will result in unnecessary stops and arrests and further strain relations between CPD and young people of color. We will continue to monitor this situation closely."

Lightfoot also said she is also calling on CPD and federal law enforcement to accelerate gun traces for firearms found in the possesion of minors in order to charge the adults who provided them.

Seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made in connection with the chaos Saturday night.

Two officers were also injured during the violence.