Teen shot and killed at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Millennium Park Saturday night, police confirm. 

The teen was shot in the chest while at a gathering at Millennium Park in the 200 block of East Randolph Street around 7:30 p.m. 

He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

At least two persons of interest were taken in for questioning, and at least two weapons were recovered. 

Detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. 

