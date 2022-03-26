1 dead, 3 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and two others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city.

The first shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 8300 block of South Sangamon where two victims were found dead. A male, of unknown age, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, of unknown gender and age, was also found dead in the residence.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 22-year-old man was shot during an argument in South Austin Friday evening, according to police.

Around 8:38 p.m., the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown man on the 5600 block of West Madison. The offender then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right arm, police said.

The victim walked into the 15th District where he was given aid and CFD was summoned. He was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

A man was shot following an altercation inside a CTA Red Line station Saturday morning.

Police said at 1:55 a.m., two men were involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the station located at 15 W. 95th St. When the victim began to walk away down the stairs, the offender produced a handgun and shot the victim three times.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, back, and lower left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrived and placed the offender in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Area two detectives are investigating

A 25-year-old man was shot while driving in the Logan Square area, police said.

Around 7:01 a.m., the victim was driving his vehicle northbound in the 2000 block of South Whipple when he got into a verbal altercation with unknown offenders.

The offenders, who were also in a vehicle traveling northbound, began firing shots in the victim's direction. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his right arm. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story.