Man shot after altercation inside CTA Red Line station in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot following an altercation inside a CTA Red Line station early Saturday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said around 1:55 a.m., two men, both of unknown age, were in a verbal and physical altercation at 15 W. 95th St. After the victim began to walk away down the stairs, the offender retrieved a handgun and shot the victim three times.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, back, and lower left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrived and placed the offender in custody. The weapon was also recovered.

Area two detectives are investigating