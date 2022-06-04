10 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 10 people are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The youngest victim is a 14-year-old boy.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in Bronzeville Friday evening.

Police said around 5:33 p.m., the victim was seated inside a vehicle in the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A man was struck by gunfire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night.

The victim, 25, was near the sidewalk, in the 7000 block of South Merrill, around 7:09 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man is shot while traveling in Little Village Friday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the victim was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 2300 block of South Troy, when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender.

The male offender exited from a blue Toyota sedan and began shooting at the victim before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

The male victim was transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back and is listed in fair condition.

Two men are shot and wounded while outside in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place around 7:55 p.m. when an unknown offender shot at them.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An offender is hospitalized after shooting himself with his own weapon.

Police said around 9:55 p.m. Friday, tactical officers observed a male standing with a group of people in a park, in the 700 block of East 37th Street., with a weapon in his waistband.

Officers approached the offender at which time a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the offender's weapon discharged -- striking him in the leg, police said.

The offender was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for his injury. A weapon was recovered on the scene and no officers were injured.

A man is shot in the leg in the South Austin neighborhood Friday just before midnight.

Around 11:43 p.m., the 41-year-old victim was standing outside, in the 5100 block of West Iowa Street, when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a four-door sedan.

The victim was struck once in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:42 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West 59th Place, A 25-year-old man was in an argument with an unidentified male offender who produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the body before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

· At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, A 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were standing outside when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The man told police that there was an argument between two people nearby that resulted in the shooting. The man suffered one gunshot wound to the upper chest area and the boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

· At 2:09 a.m., in the 300 block of South Cicero, A 31-year-old woman was walking Northbound on Cicero when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.