Officer shot, seriously wounded in Englewood traffic stop; suspect in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Police officer is hospitalized after he was shot during a traffic stop on the city's South Side Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 2 p.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop in an unmarked vehicle on the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood.

The officer was shot in the arm and torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to CPD Supt. David Brown.

The male suspect was also shot and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. It is unclear how many times the suspect was struck, Brown said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

A male suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. — Shardaa Gray (@ShardaaGrayTV) June 5, 2022

Offender’s firearm recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/vF3UmgTVOd — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) June 5, 2022

Brown spoke with the officer and his team members following the incident.

"His team members are all shook as well. It's obviously the third time this week in Chicago officers have been shot. It's the second time a 7th District officer has been shot in the last seven days," he said.

Brown didn't provide details on what led to the traffic stop but did confirm that the suspect was the only one in the car at the time.

"Offenders are brazen in harming officers," he said. "We've been repeatedly saying for the last two and half years now, offenders have shot at and shot officers at a 500% increase. The highest number of officers shot at are shot on record in Chicago. A 500% increase of offenders brazenly shooting at and shooting Chicago Police officers."

Two other officers were transported to area hospitals for observation, police said in a statement following the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the incident and will be conducting a comprehensive use of force investigation. Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.