4 dead, 7 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago, police say

At least four people were killed and seven others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of midday Sunday.

The ages of the victims ranged from 1 to 63.

Shootings from Friday

In one of the first shootings of the weekend period, police were called at 10:01 p.m. Friday to the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore, where they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper back. The victim was unable to provide details of what happened, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Also at 10:01 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 900 block of West 63rd Parkway in the Englewood neighborhood, where they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck and head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police a man had gotten out of a white sedan and shot at the victim before getting back into the car and fleeing.

At 10:09 p.m., a 37-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police believe the man may have been shot at by multiple men who ran off.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:45 a.m., police found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street. The woman was traveling in a vehicle when she was shot by someone in a white sport-utility vehicle. Her condition was not specified.

At 11:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man was outside in the 3600 block of West 25th Street when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots in his direction after a brief conversation. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee.

At 2:08 p.m., a 1-year-old boy was shot

At 5:49 p.m., two men were killed

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot by three men standing near the curb. The victim suffered a graze wound to the back and was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At 3:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man was robbed of his personal belongings outside in the 6500 block of West Fullerton Avenue, and was shot by the robber. The victim was shot once in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in fair condition. The robber fled the scene.

At 3:29 a.m., a 29-year-old man was traveling in the vehicle in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He could not provide further details of the incident.

Unless noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.