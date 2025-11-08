Boy, 1, shot in leg in South Shore neighborhood

A 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard.

Police said the young child was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information about the shooting was not released.

As of Saturday, no one was in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.