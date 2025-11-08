Watch CBS News
Boy, 1, shot in leg in South Shore neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard.

Police said the young child was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information about the shooting was not released. 

As of Saturday, no one was in custody. 

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

