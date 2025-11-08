2 shot, killed by armed robber outside Little Village business

Two men were killed after a fight with an armed robber on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 26th Street.

Preliminary reports by Chicago police said that an unknown man walked into a business, showed a gun, and demanded property. He then took the property and left the business.

Police said while outside, the armed robber got into a fight with two men, 25 and 63, at which point he fired multiple shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 63-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face, head, and body and was in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was also in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect entered a white SUV and fled southbound on Springfield Avenue.

As of Saturday night, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.