4 dead, 7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and seven others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 65.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was wounded in the 2700 block of West 15th Place in Douglas Park Friday evening.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., the victim walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf. the victim was uncooperative with responding officers.

A 24-year-old man was shot twice Friday evening in Englewood.

Police say the victim was struck in the abdomen and back, in the 6900 block of South Carpenter around 7:04 p.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was initially reported in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot while standing outside Friday night in West Garfield Park.

The victim was standing in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street around 8:50 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain.

An elderly man is dead after being shot near a residence in Humboldt Park Friday night.

The victim, 65, was near the front of the residence, in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7:16 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire in the chest.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a restaurant in West Town Friday.

The victim was inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when he was shot by an unidentified offender who fled the scene, police said.

The offender shot through a glass window from outside of the dining establishment striking the victim.

The victim was struck once in the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

· At 11:49 p.m. Friday, in the 3400 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, a 26-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who was driving a black Chrysler 300. The victim was shot in the arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

· At 12:11 a.m. Saturday, in the 10500 block of South Yates, a 48-year-old man was outside in an alley when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck once on the face and fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim arrived at the 4th District police station where he requested help. The victim was then transported to U of C where he is listed in serious condition.

· At 12:09 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of South State Street, Police responded to a person shot and confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee while riding the CTA Red Line train. The victim was shot by an unidentified offender during an argument. The victim was unable to provide further details.

· At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of West Howard, a 47-year-old man was outside when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim was struck twice on the wrist and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

· At 1:27 a.m., in the 500 block of West 87th Street, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and head while on the porch of a residence. The victim was transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. The victim was discovered by a resident of the home after hearing a loud disturbance outside.

· At 2:49 a.m. Saturday, in the 2900 block of South Popular Avenue, a man, 26, was found dead. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances are unknown.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.