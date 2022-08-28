Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot in neck in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck, in the 4900 block of West Superior around 2:06 a.m.

The victim was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police say a handgun was recovered from the victim.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

August 28, 2022

