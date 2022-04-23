7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was standing in the 2800 block of South Central Park in Little Village, around 5:34 p.m. Friday, when an unknown man exited a vehicle and began firing shots at the victim.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left buttock. The offender then entered his vehicle and fled eastbound from the location.

The victim was transported by the Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A man was shot during an incident with police Friday evening in the Pullman neighborhood.

Police said around 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance of a man with a gun in the 11200 block of South Langley where officers encountered an armed offender.

The offender pointed a handgun at the officers at which time officers discharged their weapons -- striking the offender. Officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid.

The offender was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Two handguns and a knife were recovered from the offender.

A man, 52, was shot following an altercation inside a residence in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot of a man in the 4000 block of West Fifth who was in a physical altercation with a woman inside the residence.

The woman retrieved a handgun and fired at the victim -- striking him one time in the right leg.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition -- a weapon was recovered.

A man was found with a gunshot wound in Gage Park Saturday just around midnight.

Police said around 12 a.m., officers responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 5700 block of South Artesian where they discovered a man, 25, who was found shot one time.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported by CFD to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The victim was very uncooperative about the incident and refused to answer any questions about the incident, police said.

Police found a woman shot while chasing a shooter in the Greater Grand Crossing area early Saturday morning.

Officers around 1:32 a.m. observed an unknown man shooting in the 6400 block of South King Drive and began to chase him but lost sight of the individual. Moments later, they discovered a woman, 26, that was shot while inside a vehicle, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder and was transported by CFD to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Another victim was discovered with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning -- this time in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Police said around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter call in the 1900 block of South Loomis where they found a man, 30, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

The victim was uncooperative when asked about the incident by officers and was transported to Christ Hospital by CFD in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle in the West Chatham neighborhood Early Saturday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., the victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 83rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story.