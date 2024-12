CHICAGO (CBS) — A weekend warmup is on the way for the Chicago area.

Friday's highs will be in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

By Saturday, highs reach the mid-40s with partly sunny skies. The average high temperature is near 34 degrees.

Temperatures climb to the low 50s on Sunday.

The warmth lingers through Monday, but highs in the 30s return on Tuesday.