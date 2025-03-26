Watch CBS News
Milder day in Chicago with rain chances on the way

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain on the way for Chicago
One more dry day is ahead before waves of rain move into the Chicago area. 

On Wednesday, clouds mix with sunshine and highs reach the middle 50s.

A few showers are possible early Thursday morning, but better chances arrive by the afternoon. Later Thursday night into Friday morning, there will be more showers and possible storms.   

Once the rain ends, a breezy warm-up is expected as highs hit the 70s. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected for the weekend.

 As colder air arrives early next week, rain and snow is possible by Monday morning.   

