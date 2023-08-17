Website names RPM Italian as best Italian restaurant in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A finance website has ranked RPM Italian in River North as the best spot for Italian dining in the state of Illinois.

The website 24/7 Wall St. ranked the restaurant at 52 W. Illinois St. as number one, using reviews from Eater and Yelp. Pizzerias that only serve pizza were not eligible.

RPM Italian opened in 2012. It is one of several restaurants owned by celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic, partnering with siblings R.J., Jerrod, and Molly Melman of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.

For neighboring states, Ristorante Roma in Carmel was named the best for Indiana, Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa was named best for Wisconsin, and SheWolf Pastificio & Bar in Detroit topped the list for Michigan.