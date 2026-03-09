Preparations underway as Tuesday's severe storms could bring possible flooding, hail, and tornadoes

Following a warm and record-setting day, things are about to change as a severe storm threat, with all weather hazards possible, arrives on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security is preparing for what's to come.

The preparation center in Oak Forest navigates any crisis, including extreme weather, and is ready to activate on a moment's notice.

Sunny skies and temperatures reached 70 degrees on Monday, setting a March 9 record, surpassing the 69 degrees set in 2021.

However, weather experts and the CBS News Chicago First Alert Weather Team said that Tuesday will be a very different story, with heavy rain expected and possible flash flooding, wind damage, hail, and even tornadoes.

Alex Joves with the Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security said they are alerted to any hazards in Cook County. He said no matter what comes their way, the team here is ready for it.

"When we get that initial response, and we know severe weather is coming, we have regional coordinators across the county that work with our local municipalities," Joves said.

Experts said the changing climate means we can expect more and heavier rain events and more frequent flooding, even during the winter months, with winter and the fast-warming season.

Last summer? Chicago saw a 500-year rain event and a 1,000-year rain event within three weeks. It's a change the county is tracking and working to mitigate.

"We are actually still dealing with those, a response and recovery as well. So I think as we prepare for the severe weather season in the spring, we know that's going to occur," Joves said.

A spokesperson for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications told CBS News Chicago they are working with the National Weather Service in Chicago to track incoming storms affecting the area on Tuesday into Wednesday.

They also urged motorists to exercise caution and avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts, and low-lying areas, with flooding possible across the city.

"Make sure you are informed and aware," Joves said.

Thunderstorms can happen suddenly and can include flash floods, damaging winds, tornadoes, or dangerous lightning. It is important to be prepared to take precautions and shelter to avoid the impacts of these conditions. Stay informed and heed warnings from officials. Also, keep in mind that those outdoor sirens are intended for those outdoors to seek shelter.

Residents are reminded to call 311 or use the CHI311 app to report any water in their basements or standing water on their streets. They are also advised to stay as up-to-date as possible, with multiple ways to be notified about severe weather via their phone or local media.