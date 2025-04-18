Watch CBS News
Local News

Way of the Cross celebrations held across Chicago for Good Friday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Catholics celebrate Good Friday with Way of the Cross
Catholics celebrate Good Friday with Way of the Cross 00:42

The faithful are marking this Good Friday with many versions of the Way of the Cross.

In Pilsen, the 48th Via Crucis started with a new look.

The Last Supper, the prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane, and Jesus before Pontius Pilate took place outside. It's a big change from the traditional start in the basement of the Providence of God Church.

The procession then traveled down the road, ending at St. Pius Church.

Over in the Loop, the 20th Way of the Cross started at 9 a.m. with choral music, gospel readings, and more.

The silent procession followed with the cross moving through downtown, making its way to Holy Name Cathedral.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.