Way of the Cross celebrations held across Chicago for Good Friday

Catholics celebrate Good Friday with Way of the Cross

The faithful are marking this Good Friday with many versions of the Way of the Cross.

In Pilsen, the 48th Via Crucis started with a new look.

The Last Supper, the prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane, and Jesus before Pontius Pilate took place outside. It's a big change from the traditional start in the basement of the Providence of God Church.

The procession then traveled down the road, ending at St. Pius Church.

Over in the Loop, the 20th Way of the Cross started at 9 a.m. with choral music, gospel readings, and more.

The silent procession followed with the cross moving through downtown, making its way to Holy Name Cathedral.