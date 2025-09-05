Wauconda cancels Latin Heritage Fest amid concerns about immigration crackdown

Organizers of the Latin Heritage Fest in north suburban Wauconda have canceled this year's festival, over concerns about a potential federal immigration enforcement operation in the Chicago area.

"Given the recent climate and concerns in our area related to immigration, the Village of Wauconda, Wauconda Police Department, and Transfiguration Church have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Latin Heritage Fest," Wauconda Police said in a post on Facebook. "We know how meaningful this event is for our community, and the choice was not made lightly by the committee. Our goal is always to ensure that everyone feels safe, respected, and welcome in Wauconda."

The festival had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, but police said it was being canceled due to concerns about the potential immigration operation that the Trump administration is planning in Chicago, as well as the weather.

At least two other Latino festivals and parades have been postponed recently due to concerns about a federal crackdown on immigration.

El Grito Chicago, the city's official festival for Mexican Independence Day, has been postponed indefinitely.

Fiesta Patrias, a Mexican Independence Day parade in North Chicago, has been postponed until November, and will be combined with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations.