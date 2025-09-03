Mexican Independence Day parade in Waukegan, Illinois postponed due to concerns about ICE, federal troops

A Mexican Independence Day parade in Waukegan, Illinois has been postponed.

The parade had been planned for Sunday, Sept. 14.

Organizers of the parade said there are safety concerns in Waukegan due to possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and a potential National Guard deployment.

The parade will now be delayed until November, and will be combined with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations.

This marks the first time in the 30-year history of the parade and festival that it has been postponed.

Margaret Carrasco, president of Fiesta Patrias, said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire Fiestas Patrias Organizing Volunteers we are sincerely sorry, but this was the Smartest and Safest Strategy to do to protect our community."