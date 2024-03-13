Watch Live: Closing arguments to begin in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Wednesday in an Oakland County court with the fifth day.

The prosecution recalled ATF Special Agent Brett Brandon to testify, and then the prosecution rested. The defense called the sister of James Crumbley, Karen Crumbley, to testify.

The defense did not call any other witnesses to testify after Karen Crumbley.

Closing arguments will begin at 12:30 p.m. after the jury returns from their lunch break.

Defense calls sister of James Crumbley to testify

The day started with the prosecution recalling ATF Special Agent Brett Brandon, who testified during the trial on Tuesday.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast asked Brandon if James and Jennifer left the art studio at any point while they were there, and he said when he reviewed surveillance footage, he did not see them leave. The art studio's owner dropped off groceries and water while they were there.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman said the parents stepped out of the building to smoke while they were there, and Brandon confirmed this.

The prosecution rested, and the defense called Karen Crumbley, the sister of James Crumbley, to testify.

Karen Crumbley was living in Florida in 2021 but saw James Crumbley and his son in April 2021. Karen Crumbley says her mother was in the hospital and had died on April 6. They were in Florida for about a week.

While her nephew was there, Karen Crumbley said she didn't recall seeing anything concerning him. She also said that she and James Crumbley had not had any conversations about him being concerned about his son.

Karen Crumbley also went to Michigan with her father and stepmother in June of 2021 to visit her brother, and they stayed at the Crumbley home for about a week.

She testified that she did not see anything concerning with her nephew at this time either.

Karen Crumbley said she would have addressed it if she saw anything concerning with her nephew and would have made her brother aware of it.

During the cross-examination, Keast asked her about her relationship with her brother, and Karen Crumbley said she would talk to her brother about once a month, but Keast said phone records show it was far less than that.

She told him they talked over social media as well, and Keast said there were two Facebook calls and 22 messages between them throughout the entire year of 2021.

Lehman asked about the guns and said while it would be concerning for a parent to purchase their kid a gun to use at their leisure, she saw no problem with a gun being used with parental supervision. While Karen was in Michigan in June, James Crumbley had showed her the guns.

The defense said they will not call any other witnesses to testify.

Closing arguments will begin at 12:30 p.m. after the jury returns from their lunch break.

On Tuesday, the prosecution called six witnesses. Adam Stoyek, a detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the first witness called.

Jurors heard about the search that Stoyek and other officers carried out at the Crumbley's home and were shown a video of James and Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a police cruiser.

READ: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with fourth day of testimony

David Hendrick, a former detective sergeant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the second witness to testify Tuesday. He was followed by Luke Kirtley, the owner of a coffee roasting company in Detroit, which is housed in the same building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found.

David Metzke, a member of the Detroit Police Department, was the fourth person who testified and the first witness who did not testify during the trial of Jennifer Crumbley. Metzke is a member of DPD's SWAT team, and footage from his body cam from the night of the Crumbleys being apprehended was shown to the jury.

William Creer, a crime scene investigator with DPD, and Timothy Willis, a detective lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and lead detective on the case, testified.

READ: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with third day of testimony

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors accuse him of purchasing the gun used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James Crumbley's trial comes on the heels of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, who was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

READ: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with second day of testimony

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

READ: Two witnesses testify on first day in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

The shooter was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV