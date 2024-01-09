Watch Live: How much will it snow around Chicago?

How much snow in Chicago today? Here's what to expect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning night for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, Lake (Il), and DeKalb counties, which could see snowfall totals of 6 inches or more, causing dangerous driving conditions through Tuesday night.

Today's morning commute will be challenging with widespread snow across Chicago.

Overnight snow and rain are impacting drivers in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs. Snow on the ground mixed with active rain has caused slushy road conditions, causing cars to slide.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported slick roads on Route 53 in Bolingbrook and snow-covered roads in downtown Joliet.

CBS News Chicago will be streaming the latest on the forecast, flight delays, and school closings all day. Watch it here or for free on Pluto TV.