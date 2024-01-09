Watch CBS News
Local News

Wintry mix causing slick road conditions for Chicago-area commuters

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Wintry mix causing slick road conditions for Chicago-area commuters
Wintry mix causing slick road conditions for Chicago-area commuters 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wintry mix is leading to dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday morning commuters in the Chicago area. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas northwest of the city, for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, DeKalb, and Lake (IL) counties. In these areas, snow totals are expected to reach over 6 inches.   

Salt trucks have been deployed throughout the area to help clear icy spots. 

Overnight snow and rain are impacting drivers in Chicago's southwest suburbs Tuesday morning. 

Snow on the ground mixed with active rain has caused slushy road conditions, causing cars to slide. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported slick roads on Route 53 in Bolingbrook and recommends drivers take it slow. 

Snowy commute in Joliet 02:14

Odigwe reported snowy conditions in downtown Joliet. She said snowplows are working to clear the area, but heavy snowflakes continue to cover the streets. 

Snow-covered roads, cars in Chicago's western suburbs 00:18

Snow is blanketing the roads in the western suburbs. Residents are waking up to snow-covered cars in Downers Grove and Lisle. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:29 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.