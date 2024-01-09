Wintry mix causing slick road conditions for Chicago-area commuters

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wintry mix is leading to dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday morning commuters in the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas northwest of the city, for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, DeKalb, and Lake (IL) counties. In these areas, snow totals are expected to reach over 6 inches.

Salt trucks have been deployed throughout the area to help clear icy spots.

Overnight snow and rain are impacting drivers in Chicago's southwest suburbs Tuesday morning.

Snow on the ground mixed with active rain has caused slushy road conditions, causing cars to slide. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported slick roads on Route 53 in Bolingbrook and recommends drivers take it slow.

Odigwe reported snowy conditions in downtown Joliet. She said snowplows are working to clear the area, but heavy snowflakes continue to cover the streets.

Snow is blanketing the roads in the western suburbs. Residents are waking up to snow-covered cars in Downers Grove and Lisle.