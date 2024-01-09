Tuesday's snowfall felt "Christmasy" in Chicago's suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's suburbs are winter wonderlands as snow falls steadily on Tuesday.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Woodstock where it's been constantly snowing the past several hours.

Streets were wet and slushy with a few inches of heavy snow from Tuesday morning.

After a brief pause, snow began falling heavily in Woodstock.

Snow crews and shovelers tried to stay on top of keeping roads and sidewalks cleared, but Mother Nature had other plans.

While crews maintained the streets, kids took advantage of today's snow day. It's the first heavy snow Woodstock students have seen this year.

"It wasn't a Christmas without the snow. I didn't feel like Christmas. Today it feels more Christmasy than Christmas did," said Dominic Osinki, who enjoyed his snow day.

CBS 2 spoke to a person shoveling snow earlier. He's expecting to spend most of his time outside Tuesday treating these snow-covered sidewalks.

This snow made for some nice sledding and snow-ball fights for kids, while the adults were more inclined to shovel away the slick, slushy mess.

"If there is no snow, we can't really go sledding and can't make snowballs and have snowball fights," Hagen said.