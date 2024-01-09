Flight cancellations at Chicago airports Tuesday amid winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS)-- As a winter storm hits the Chicago area, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O'Hare and Midway airports.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning night for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, Lake (Il), and DeKalb counties, which could see snowfall totals of 6 inches or more, causing dangerous driving conditions through Tuesday night.
The rest of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory where wet snow will lead to slippery travel conditions. The highest snow totals during the entire event will be to the far west.
As of 6:20 a.m., 75 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 28 flights were canceled at Midway.
