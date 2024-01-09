More snow for Chicago coming on Friday: How much and how cold?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For all those armchair meteorologists on social media who called today's weather a bunch of overhyped silliness, Mother Nature heard you and said, "Hold my beer."

Consider today a dress rehearsal for drivers and shovelers dealing with a wet, slushy mess. Most of the snow fell harder in the west and northwest suburbs.

On Friday, the Chicago area could get four to seven inches of snow, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. However, it is still too early to pinpoint exact amounts, and the forecast could change.

Chance of snow right now?

100%.

But wait, there's more.

After snow passes, temperatures will plunge into the single digits by Saturday night.

Wind chills on Sunday evening could drop to 20 degrees below zero, with the actual temperature falling below zero for the first time this season.

Chicagoans will have a few days to prepare, with average winter days on Wednesday and Thursday.