How much snow did Chicago get? Evening snow totals for today's winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 6 inches of snow had fallen in parts of the CBS 2 viewing area by mid-evening Tuesday – and the winter storm socking the area was not over yet.
The heaviest amounts of snow were reported in the west suburbs and rural areas far west of Chicago, and some areas could see as much as 8 inches once it's over.
The official reading at O'Hare International Airport was 3.2 inches Tuesday evening.
Here are some snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Only figures that have been updated for the afternoon or evening are included here:
|08:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|2 NE DeKalb, IL
|6
|08:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Campton Hills, IL
|5.5
|08:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|2 S Downers Grove, IL
|4.3
|07:30 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Hampshire, IL
|5
|07:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Elburn, IL
|5
|06:20 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|1 NNW Roselle, IL
|3.7
|06:14 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|3.0 SW Midway Airport, IL
|3.8
|06:13 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL
|3.1
|06:10 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Ohare Airport, IL
|3.2
|06:08 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|1 NNW Prairie Grove, IL
|3.5
|05:57 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Carol Stream, IL
|4.5
|05:30 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|1 WSW Medinah, IL
|2.5
|05:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|1 WSW Wayne, IL
|6.3
|04:41 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|2 NNW Plainfield, IL
|2.5
|04:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|1 N Medinah, IL
|2.7
|03:55 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|2 E Schaumburg, IL
|3
|03:29 pm CST - 1/9/2024
|Naperville, IL
|4.5
