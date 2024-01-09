Watch CBS News
Local News

How much snow did Chicago get? Evening snow totals for today's winter storm

By Adam Harrington, Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 6 inches of snow had fallen in parts of the CBS 2 viewing area by mid-evening Tuesday – and the winter storm socking the area was not over yet.

The heaviest amounts of snow were reported in the west suburbs and rural areas far west of Chicago, and some areas could see as much as 8 inches once it's over.

The official reading at O'Hare International Airport was 3.2 inches Tuesday evening.

Here are some snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Only figures that have been updated for the afternoon or evening are included here:

08:00 pm CST - 1/9/20242 NE DeKalb, IL6
08:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024Campton Hills, IL5.5
08:00 pm CST - 1/9/20242 S Downers Grove, IL4.3
07:30 pm CST - 1/9/2024Hampshire, IL5
07:00 pm CST - 1/9/2024Elburn, IL5
06:20 pm CST - 1/9/20241 NNW Roselle, IL3.7
06:14 pm CST - 1/9/20243.0 SW Midway Airport, IL3.8
06:13 pm CST - 1/9/2024NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL3.1
06:10 pm CST - 1/9/2024Ohare Airport, IL3.2
06:08 pm CST - 1/9/20241 NNW Prairie Grove, IL3.5
05:57 pm CST - 1/9/2024Carol Stream, IL4.5
05:30 pm CST - 1/9/20241 WSW Medinah, IL2.5
05:00 pm CST - 1/9/20241 WSW Wayne, IL6.3
04:41 pm CST - 1/9/20242 NNW Plainfield, IL2.5
04:00 pm CST - 1/9/20241 N Medinah, IL2.7
03:55 pm CST - 1/9/20242 E Schaumburg, IL3
03:29 pm CST - 1/9/2024Naperville, IL4.5
Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 8:13 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.