How much snow in Chicago today? Here's what to expect

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday brings a wintry mix of rain and snow throughout the day and night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas northwest of the city, for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, DeKalb, and Lake (IL) counties. In these areas, snow totals are expected to reach over 6 inches.

Drivers can anticipate dangerous road conditions through Tuesday night.

The rest of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory where wet snow will lead to slippery travel conditions. The highest snow totals during the entire event will be to the far west.

Chicagoans can expect up to 6 inches of snow with higher totals in northern areas and lower totals in southern areas.

By evening, precipitation changes back to flurries and snow showers before eventually tapering off. Travel impacts will likely linger into early Wednesday morning due to blowing snow.

Winds are expected to strengthen through day with gusts topping 40 to 45 mph on Wednesday.

Another winter storm is possible Friday into Saturday with several more inches of snow accumulation and powerful winds.