Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow in Chicago today? Here's what to expect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

How much snow in Chicago today? Here's what to expect
How much snow in Chicago today? Here's what to expect 03:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday brings a wintry mix of rain and snow throughout the day and night. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas northwest of the city, for Kane, McHenry, La Salle, DeKalb, and Lake (IL) counties. In these areas, snow totals are expected to reach over 6 inches. 

ae350f30-4b70-4fec-9db7-4f77820b6265.png

Drivers can anticipate dangerous road conditions through Tuesday night. 

The rest of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory where wet snow will lead to slippery travel conditions. The highest snow totals during the entire event will be to the far west.  

Chicagoans can expect up to 6 inches of snow with higher totals in northern areas and lower totals in southern areas.

4f3f536a-7cd5-4ab4-942b-f6fe98934de3.png

By evening, precipitation changes back to flurries and snow showers before eventually tapering off. Travel impacts will likely linger into early Wednesday morning due to blowing snow. 

Winds are expected to strengthen through day with gusts topping 40 to 45 mph on Wednesday.  

c8a8b981-3136-401c-a6df-7d9e1907fc13.png

Another winter storm is possible Friday into Saturday with several more inches of snow accumulation and powerful winds.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:00 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.