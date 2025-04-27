Warming trend begins Sunday in Chicago area, with temps reaching 80s to start workweek

CBS News Chicago

The warming trend begins today with sunny intervals. It will be breezy at times.

Warm air builds to start the workweek as highs move into the 80-degree range on Monday. A strong southerly wind will continue to pull warmth and moisture our way ahead of the incoming system. Southerly winds may gust 35-45 mph during the day.

The timing for strong to severe storms looks to be overnight Monday into very early Tuesday. According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago is at a Level 2 for severe storm chances.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Partly sunny. High of 68.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low of 52.

MONDAY: Windy and very warm, with a high of 81. Storm threat at night.

