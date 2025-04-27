Watch CBS News
Weather

Warming trend begins Sunday in Chicago area, with temps reaching 80s to start workweek

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Warming trend begins in Chicago area
Warming trend begins in Chicago area 02:04
what-were-tracking-apr-27.png
CBS News Chicago

The warming trend begins today with sunny intervals. It will be breezy at times. 

todays-forecast-apr-27.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-today-apr-27.png
CBS News Chicago

Warm air builds to start the workweek as highs move into the 80-degree range on Monday. A strong southerly wind will continue to pull warmth and moisture our way ahead of the incoming system. Southerly winds may gust 35-45 mph during the day. 

The timing for strong to severe storms looks to be overnight Monday into very early Tuesday. According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago is at a Level 2 for severe storm chances.

severe-storm-threat-apr-27.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Partly sunny. High of 68.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low of 52.

MONDAY: Windy and very warm, with a high of 81. Storm threat at night.

7-day-apr-27.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.