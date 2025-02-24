Warming temperatures in Chicago with rain opportunities

Warm temps with chances for rain in Chicago

Warm temps with chances for rain in Chicago

Warm temps with chances for rain in Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Warmer temperatures remain throughout this week, but there is a rain chance that comes along with it.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Throughout the rest of the workweek, highs will be approaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. By the upcoming weekend, temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side, near normal, with highs in the upper 30s.

CBS News Chicago

Along with the spring-like temperatures, spring showers return this week. The first chance of rain will arrive after sunset and throughout the overnight period. Widely scattered rain showers tonight, with heavier bands of rain expected on Wednesday, mainly for the morning hours. Wednesday, we could pick up about .25" to .5" of rainwater, washing away any snowmelt along with the warming temperatures.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Light rain showers return tonight. Expected to be widely scattered. Low of 35.

TOMORROW: Early morning shower. Clouds clear, high of 50.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers return. Low of 34.

CBS News Chicago