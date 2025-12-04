Warming centers open as Chicago area experiences extreme cold
The city is offering warming centers as the Chicago area experiences dangerously cold conditions on Thursday.
Temperatures are dropping to the teens and single digits with wind chills as low as -20 degrees.
Nearly 60 Chicago Park District fieldhouses will be open along with local police stations and libraries.
The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is open 24/7. In addition, the Salvation Army operates the city's 311 shelter transportation system, helping people who need a ride to shelters.
The following Chicago warming centers are available:
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400
Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Ave.
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Ave.
312-744-2014
City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.