Warming centers open as Chicago area experiences extreme cold

The city is offering warming centers as the Chicago area experiences dangerously cold conditions on Thursday. 

Temperatures are dropping to the teens and single digits with wind chills as low as -20 degrees. 

Nearly 60 Chicago Park District fieldhouses will be open along with local police stations and libraries.

The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is open 24/7. In addition, the Salvation Army operates the city's 311 shelter transportation system, helping people who need a ride to shelters.

The following Chicago warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center 
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200 

Garfield Community Service Center 
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400  

Martin Luther King Community Service Center 
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300 

North Area Community Service Center 
845 West Wilson Ave. 
312-744-2580 

South Chicago Community Service Center 
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500 

Trina Davila Community Service Center 
4312 West North Ave. 
312-744-2014 

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.   

