First Alert Weather: Another warm day, chance for shower and storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A windy and warm Sunday, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above normal.
A chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight but temperatures remain mild.
Mid 70s on Monday with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday, with rain. We continue a downward slide, to more seasonable levels, as we head through the week.
STATS
Normal Temps- 60/43
Saturday- 79
Today- 78
Sunrise- 7:13am
FORECAST
Today- Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High of 78. South wind at 20 gusting to 35 mph.
Tonight- Chance of showers. Mild, 63.
Monday- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, high of 75.
