Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Another warm day, chance for shower and storms

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Windy and warm, chance of showers and storms
First Alert Weather: Windy and warm, chance of showers and storms 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A windy and warm Sunday, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above normal. 

today-player-10-23.png
CBS News Chicago

A chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight but temperatures remain mild. 

sunday-high-10-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Mid 70s on Monday with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies.

tomorrow-planner-10-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday, with rain. We continue a downward slide, to more seasonable levels, as we head through the week.

tomorrow-temps-10-23.png
CBS News Chicago

STATS

Normal Temps- 60/43

Saturday- 79

Today- 78

Sunrise- 7:13am

FORECAST

Today- Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High of 78. South wind at 20 gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight- Chance of showers. Mild, 63.

Monday- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, high of 75.

7day-10-23.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.