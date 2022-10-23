First Alert Weather: Another warm day, chance for shower and storms

First Alert Weather: Windy and warm, chance of showers and storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A windy and warm Sunday, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above normal.

A chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight but temperatures remain mild.

Mid 70s on Monday with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday, with rain. We continue a downward slide, to more seasonable levels, as we head through the week.

STATS

Normal Temps- 60/43

Saturday- 79

Today- 78

Sunrise- 7:13am

FORECAST

Today- Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High of 78. South wind at 20 gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight- Chance of showers. Mild, 63.

Monday- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, high of 75.

