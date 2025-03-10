Highs in the upper 60s in Chicago with sunny skies

A sunny and warm and dry week is ahead for the Chicago area.

This week's highs will be in the 60s, and some areas may reach the 70s for the first time this year.

A lake-enhanced cold front arrives on Tuesday, prompting a drastic temperature change lakeside during the day. Expect colder readings along the lakefront as the east wind persists through the week.

There is a total lunar eclipse on Thursday night, the full moon will be blocked by the earth's shadow. The moon will be partially eclipsed starting at 12:09 a.m. on Friday. Between 1:26 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., we'll see a blood moon when the moon can appear red or orange.

The next rain and storm chance doesn't arrive until late Friday night and Saturday. Warm weather is expected to last into Saturday for the river dying, but there will be a likely chance of wet weather and possible storms.

Some storms may be strong during this time. Make sure to check back with the forecast as you make plans for St. Patrick's Day.