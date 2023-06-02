'Warhol' exhibit at College of DuPage opens Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can start your summer with a pop of color at the new Andy Warhol exhibition on the campus of the College of DuPage.

With more than 200 original photographs, and artworks from the collections of both the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the Bank of America.

"There are a multitude of things to do from ages six on up and even younger that are incorporated into this exhibit, including a studio 50 for Recreation and a cartoon book of Andy Warhol," said Diane Wagner, Senior Vice President of Media Relations, Bank of America

"It's not like a normal museum. We have normal museum exhibits where we treat the work the proper way to present it properly, but it's spread out over this art center. We don't have an expectation that you have to come in with a certain knowledge set, but because we are in a college, we really want to help teach the community as well," Justin Witte, Curator, Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

The exhibition will be open from Saturday, June 3 through September 10th, along with a guest lecturer series featuring Andy Warhol experts, included with the price of entry.

