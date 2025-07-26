Multiple people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City; 1 in custody, police say

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, officials said Saturday evening. A suspect is in custody.

Michigan State Police said in a post on X that the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Northern Michigan-based Munson Healthcare said in a Facebook post that it was treating 11 people at its medical center in Traverse City and was "working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted."

Megan Brown, a spokesperson for Munson Healthcare, told the Associated Press that all 11 were stabbing victims, though she did not have information on their conditions Saturday night.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, told the Associated Press by email that the company was "working with police and defer questions to them right now."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said personnel with the federal agency are responding to assist the sheriff's office with its investigation.

Messages seeking comment were left with police and Mayor Amy Shamroe.

Traverse City is about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

