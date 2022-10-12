Parents encouraged to escort their children for Walk to School Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and guardians are encouraged to walk their kids to school.

Gov. JB Pritzker declared Wednesday Walk to School Day for Illinois to help support green transportation and healthy lifestyles for kids.

While it rained earlier in the day, that didn't stop Walk to School Day, kids at Sor Juana Elementary School headed inside to get moving.

"Even though the rain was here today, we still wanted to have that opportunity for our students to get some exercise with their families and see that health can be as simple as walking for 15 minutes," said Sor Juana Principal Megan Kehr.

Students, teachers and parents did a few laps around the gym for their fun walk. Walk to School Day is meant to support green transportation and healthy lifestyles.

Sor Juana's principal said a simple walk helps keep the kids awake and alert for a day of learning. It's usually the first Wednesday of October, but the governor moved it back a week because of Yom Kippur.

Last year local schools hosted almost 200 Walk and Roll to School events.