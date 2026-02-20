Dozens of volunteers sleep in tents in Lincoln Park to raise awareness about homelessness

On a cold February night in Chicago, dozens of people braved the frigid temperatures to sleep outside on Friday night to raise awareness and support for the city's homeless population.

Volunteers, supporters, and staff members for the organization Care For Friends were spending the night outdoors in Lincoln Park as part of their annual Sleepout for Homelessness.

"The community needs good support, good love and a good heart," said Care For Friends volunteer Carlos.

Their aim is to raise funds and awareness to help Chicagoans facing housing and food insecurity.

Gathered outside, with chilly winds and cold temperatures, they were spending the night in tents to put the issue of homelessness in the spotlight.

"At the end of this, I'll go home to my house to my warm bed and family, but there's people who don't have that option, and so we're out here tonight representing them, and trying to live in their shoes for a little bit," said Care for Friends board member David Berkley.

The organization provides support for those experiencing food and housing insecurity, and this is the 11th year of their sleepout event to raise money and awareness.

"It's really cold, I'm not going to lie. It's very, very cold tonight, but we're here doing it together and it's going to be great," said executive director Hope Pavich.

Changes to SNAP and Medicaid work requirements at the federal level have impacted the population they serve, and prompted the organization to offer more support to the people that use its services, according to Pavich.

"We are doing everything we can in terms of training, awareness raising, opening up volunteer opportunities, and of course just our direct service programs to make sure that as many people as possible are not impacted by those expanded requirements," she said.

Those SNAP and Medicaid policy changes and continuing issues around homelessness in Chicago have ignited the event's participants to endure Friday night's weather for their cause.

"We are excited. It's going to be our biggest sleepout ever, and it is the year that we need it the most," Pavich said.

The group will sleep out in tents Friday night, and head home Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m.