New SNAP work requirements go into effect, Chicago braces for impact

New requirements kicked in on Sunday for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Some are concerned the change could cause hundreds of thousands of people in Illinois to lose their benefits.

People did not lose their benefits right at midnight Sunday, Feb. 1, but the changes did start a clock for hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents to have full work requirements when they previously did not.

"We are really bracing ourselves for an uptick and a surge in the need for food," Man-Yee Lee of the Greater Chicago Food Depository said last week. "Food insecurity is going to skyrocket."

The changes stem from the One Big Beautiful Bill signed by President Trump last year, and are set to impact about 400,000 people in Illinois.

If they fall into the category of "able-bodied without dependents," those between the ages of 18 and 64 taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program must meet new work requirements to keep their food stamp benefits by working, volunteering, or going to school for at least 80 hours a month to remain in the program.

SNAP recipients who can't meet the work requirements will be limited to three months of benefits over three years before they lose benefits entirely.

For the first time, adults up to age 64 are classified as "able-bodied." Previously, the upper limit was 54.

Examples of those who don't have to meet that work requirement are those who are pregnant, have a child 14 years of age or younger, or have a medically certified disability.

This also represents a change. Previously, the work requirement exemption lasted until a recipient's child turned 18.

The changes also eliminated automatic exemptions for people who are homeless, veterans, and certain young people out of foster care.

"We've been able to get about 100,000 already exemptions, so we have about 200,000-plus more to go," said Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Dulce Quintero. "So we've got to get the word out."

Illinois state leaders said they have sent letters to people who may be impacted, and have been ramping up resources for people to be able to meet the work requirements.

Anyone without an exemption on file or proof of work by the end of April will have SNAP benefits cut off starting May 1.